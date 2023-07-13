End Of An Era: Video of Buhari strolling in his Hometown with 2 Escorts weeks after Aso Rock Exit

Bashir Ahmad, a digital media aide to the immediate past President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has shared a video of his principal taking a stroll in Katsina State with few security operatives.

The street of Daura couldn’t believe it. A video of former President Muhammadu Buhari taking a stroll on Wednesday evening in his hometown, Daura. A leader at absolute peace with his people, Bashir Ahmad revealed in a post.

The former Nigerian president, Muhammadu Buhari recently returned from his trip abroad and according to reports. He travelled to the United Kingdom for a medical appointment after his exit from the State House Abuja. The former Nigerian president has been visited by various personalities and politicians in his hometown, Daura Katsina State.

Muhammadu Buhari has earlier stated that he will retire to agriculture and most likely pay attention to his farm in Daura, Katsina State after his exit as Nigeria’s acting president following the inauguration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu a few weeks ago.

