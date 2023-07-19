NEWS

End of An Era: Bashir Ahmad shares a picture of Buhari at Palace of Emir of Katsina with Dikko Umaru

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 12 mins ago
0 340 1 minute read

Bashir Ahmad, a media aide to the immediate past President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has shared a picture of Buhari and Umaru Radda in Katsina State.

The former Nigerian president identified as Muhammadu Buhari was accompanied by the governor of Katsina State, H.E. Dikko Umaru Radda as both personalities paid homage to the Emir of Katsina, Dr. Abdulmumini Kabir Usman earlier today.

The visit was at the palace of the Emir of Katsina State, Dr Abdulmumini Kabir Usman as disclosed by Bashir Ahmad. Muhammadu Buhari. The former Nigerian president has maintained a good relationship with the Emir who fully endorsed him (Buhari) during the 2019 election.

Katsina State is the hometown of Muhammadu Buhari, a place he had earlier informed Nigerians that he hopes to retire after evacuating the Aso Rock presidential Villa, Abuja. Buhari has also disclosed that he will be spending most of his time farming as he described Nigeria as one of the toughest countries to govern.

Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Olisking (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 12 mins ago
0 340 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

I Did Not Attack Obasanjo, Says Edwin Clark

14 mins ago

Nigerians Don’t Need Palliatives, They Need Good Governance – Labour Party Lawyer, Jibrin Okutepa

25 mins ago

Report: Arsenal Eyeing Kimmich to Fill Midfield Void

27 mins ago

Today’s Headlines; Obaseki Vow To Flush Out Cultists In Edo; Reps Halt Motion To Stop Increase In PMS

38 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button