Emir: Must We Turn The Turban Of Enlightenment Into A Crown Of Bigotry?- Wole Soyinka

Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka has written an open letter criticizing the Emir of Ilorin, Sulu Gambari, for allegedly banning the Isese festival, a Yoruba cultural event, from taking place in the capital of Kwara State. Soyinka considers the emir’s actions to be an attack on civilized behaviour.

The controversy began when Adesikemi Olokun, a devotee of the Osun deity, released fliers announcing a three-day traditional event to celebrate Yoruba deities. Members of an Islamic group called Majlisu Shabab li Ulamahu Society reportedly visited Olokun’s residence and warned her not to proceed with the celebration, claiming they were sent by the emir.

The spokesperson for the Emir of Ilorin, Abdulazeez Arowona, stated that while the emir and the palace supported the Islamic group’s actions, they were not directly responsible for sending them. Olokun also revealed that she had received death threats due to the planned festival. The Isese day is a public holiday observed by Osun and Ogun states to recognize the adherents of traditional religions and promote inclusivity. However, the Ilorin Muslim group vowed to prevent the celebration from taking place in the five local government areas of the Ilorin emirate.

Soyinka expressed his dismay at witnessing the ancient city of Ilorin, known for its diversity of faiths and ethnicities, being reduced to bigotry and intolerance under the influence of its presiding monarch. He condemned the truncation of a people’s traditional festival as a crime against the cultural heritage of all humanity. Soyinka drew attention to the inclusive nature of Ramadan celebrations in Nigeria, where people of different beliefs participate without objections. He highlighted the need for religious tolerance and mutual respect, emphasizing the importance of community cohesion.

Professor Soyinka, who currently teaches in Abu Dhabi, UAE, noted that the system in the Emirates, where Islam originated, actively pursues programs promoting religious tolerance and mutual respect at the government’s expense. In contrast, he questioned why Nigeria, far removed from the origins of the faith, would allow enlightenment to be overshadowed by bigotry, especially in a society with a constitution guaranteeing freedom of belief, association, and movement. Soyinka argued that actions like the emir’s could lead to religious malformations, citing extremist groups such as Boko Haram and ISIS as examples, which have caused grief and violence across Nigeria.

Soyinka also addressed the historical disdain and despoilation that Africa has endured due to the influence of alien religions like Christianity and Islam. He called upon the emir to rein in divisive and intolerant groups such as the Majlisu Shabab Ulamahu Society, emphasizing the importance of peaceful cohabitation, respect for different worldviews, and the acceptance of various forms of human enlightenment. Soyinka urged the emir to reconcile with Adesikemi Olokun Omolara and make amends for the insult to their race, highlighting the significance of celebrating diverse cultures and values.

What are your thoughts on this?

HealthTourist (

)