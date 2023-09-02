“Emilokan” Should Have Disqualified Tinubu In A Decent Society – Chief Chuks Muoma

Former Legal Adviser of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, and Elder statesman, Chief Chuks Muoma, (SAN), has said that Emilokan which means it is my turn stated by Tinubu before last election should have disqualified him.

It would be recalled that few months before the election, Tinubu told his supporters that it is his turn to rule Nigeria.

Speaking during an exclusive interview with Sun paper, Chief Chuks Muoma said it is wrong for politicians to share leadership roles among themselves.

Hear him “I repeat “emilokan” should have disqualified Tinubu in a decent society because it means he’s incapable of leading Nigeria and is only doing so by arrangement. You don’t rule a country by arrangement. Can you imagine people gathering to share leadership tenures among themselves with arrangements like ‘after me, it will be you and him’? What kind of a thing is that?” Chief Chuks Muoma told Sun paper during the exclusive interview.

