NEWS

“Emilokan” Should Have Disqualified Tinubu In A Decent Society – Chief Chuks Muoma

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 17 hours ago
0 326 1 minute read

Former Legal Adviser of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, and Elder statesman, Chief Chuks Muoma, (SAN), has said that Emilokan which means it is my turn stated by Tinubu before last election should have disqualified him.

It would be recalled that few months before the election, Tinubu told his supporters that it is his turn to rule Nigeria.

Speaking during an exclusive interview with Sun paper, Chief Chuks Muoma said it is wrong for politicians to share leadership roles among themselves.

Hear him “I repeat “emilokan” should have disqualified Tinubu in a decent society because it means he’s incapable of leading Nigeria and is only doing so by arrangement. You don’t rule a country by arrangement. Can you imagine people gathering to share leadership tenures among themselves with arrangements like ‘after me, it will be you and him’? What kind of a thing is that?” Chief Chuks Muoma told Sun paper during the exclusive interview.

Bigshotz (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 17 hours ago
0 326 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Mothers, Here Are Lace Gowns You Can Rock For Special Events

43 mins ago

There Are Pastors Who Are Praying For A Big Church & It Will Never Happen—J Suleman Reveals

53 mins ago

The Effects of Saudi Arabia’s spending spree on European football.

1 hour ago

Today’s Headlines: Tinubu: Why I Recalled All Ambassadors, I didn’t plan to become a pastor – Bishop Isaac Idahosa.

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button