Emi Lokan: Let Him Do Those Things That Led Him to Think it Was His Turn –Chuks Muoma Knocks Tinubu

Elder statesman, Chief Chuks Muoma, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), has taken a swipe at President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying having declared during the campaigns that “Emi Lokan”, it was his turn, he must now take steps that led him to think that it was indeed his turn to rule the country.

President Tinubu during the campaigns

Muoma who is the Chairman of Igbo Lawyers Association (ILA), in an interview with THE SUN, said, he doubted if the President would do much to address the many challenges facing the country, adding that he would be surprised if Tinubu delivers and reunites the country as one people having equal rights and opportunities.

Conceding that it was still too early to evaluate the Tinubu administration, Muoma however said he believes that the President has started on the wrong footing.

According to him, the President was too hasty in his initial approach to governance without any positive alternative to provide succour for the people.

To assert his position, the senior lawyer pointed to the removal of fuel subsidy, the student loan policy of the new government and Tinubu’s commissioning of the Dangote refinery at the twilight of the Muhammadu Buhari administration at the expense of the rehabilitation of Nigeria’s own refineries rotting away in Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna.

He also faulted the sack of the Service Chiefs, saying President Tinubu should have given them marching orders on new dimensions for fighting insecurity and if they failed, would have then made the necessary changes.

The President, Muoma asserted aimed to disprove those who said he would not perform, but his initial actions had nothing to benefit the country.

The elder statesman dismissed claims that Tinubu built Lagos, pointing out that the State was initially the capital of Nigeria and was developed by the Federal Government before the capital was moved to Abuja.

Chief Chuks Muoma (photo credit: THE SUN)

His words: “During his campaign for the office of president, Tinubu said “Emi Lokan”, claiming it was his turn to rule. Now that he is in charge, let him do those things that led him to think it was his turn. I don’t, however, think he will do much. So, I can tell you that I will be surprised if he delivers and reunites the country as one people having equal rights and opportunities. As for how he has started, it will be wrong to reach a decision on what actually he plans to uplift the country from its present condition. I think he started a kind of hasty approach to issues without any positive alternative to provide succour for the people. The removal of fuel subsidy, and hasty sponsorship for loan and commissioning of the Dangote refinery at the twilight of the Buhari administration’s exit, at the expense of rehabilitation of our own refineries in Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna, leaves more questions than answers to the new president.

“People have been saying that Tinubu built Lagos when he was governor. Lagos had existed as the federal capital of Nigeria, and was built by the Federal Government, before relocating to Abuja.

“Talking also on security, the way the security chiefs were sacked, to me is questionable. On assuming office, one would have expected the president to give the Service chiefs marching orders on new dimensions for fighting insecurity in parts of the country, with peculiarities on ground as done in other countries. To me, he wanted to disprove those saying he will not perform.”

