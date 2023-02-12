‘Emi Lokan’ Is A Personal Agreement With Buhari Not Yoruba, Says Adebanjo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Leader of the pan Yoruba socio-political organisation Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, has dismissed the claim of emi lokan, a Yoruba expression translating to “my turn”.

According to him, the purported claim to presidential succession is nothing more than a personal agreement between the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, and President Muhammadu Buhari.

The phrase emi lokan was made popular by Tinubu, following his June 2022 address in Abeokuta, Ogun State as he pushed for the party’s ticket.

After former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Adebanjo is the second Yoruba elder leader to criticise the phrase.

The 94-year-old spoke to Labour Party supporters in Lagos State during the party’s final presidential campaign visit at Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) that Tinubu and Buhari are vying for the title of coming after them.

He claimed that Buhari was in agreement with the person who remarked, “It is my turn.

“Emilokan didn’t claim that the Yoruba were in charge. In their agreement, Emilokan promised to succeed Buhari when the latter leaves office. Were you present when he stated that, though? The crowd responded unanimously “No” when he questioned them.

The Yoruba elder stated that his support for Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, goes beyond simply endorsing the former governor of Anambra.

I’ve already indicated that Nigeria should be forgotten if Obi is not elected president, he said. “Now, the elders in the north claim that I wish to impose Obi on them. No! We refused to allow them to impose a northerner on us.

