Emergency Meeting of Nigerian Governors Focuses on State and National Security

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has convened an emergency meeting at its secretariat in Abuja, drawing the attention of the nation to pressing matters of state and national security. The high-stakes meeting, presided over by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State, is poised to address the increasing concerns surrounding security across the country.

As per Channels Television on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, In attendance is the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, who is expected to offer insights into the current security landscape and provide recommendations to the governors. While journalists were barred from covering the opening of the meeting, details of the agenda have emerged, highlighting security as a predominant focal point of the discussions.

The agenda also includes critical subjects such as the fuel subsidy palliative intervention proposed by President Bola Tinubu. This intervention seeks to mitigate the impact of rising fuel prices on citizens. Additionally, a comprehensive review of the National Executive Council agenda is on the table, aiming to align state priorities with the national vision.

An integral topic for deliberation involves a briefing on the new Electricity Act. This legislation is of paramount importance to ensuring a stable power supply across the country, a critical foundation for economic growth and social development.

Governors in attendance include Babagana Zulum of Borno State, Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State, Alex Otti of Abia State, and several others. This assembly of state leaders underscores the gravity of the discussions at hand.

The urgency of the meeting is underscored by recent security incidents, including the tragic killing of over 21 military personnel, including senior officers, by suspected bandits near Kundu in the Wushishi Local Government Area of Niger State. This shocking incident has further heightened the nation’s concerns regarding security.

In response to the escalating security challenges, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, visited the troops in Niger State on Wednesday. In his address, he bolstered the morale of the troops, encouraging them to stand strong and unwavering against the forces of terrorism and banditry. He emphasized the need to regain control of territories currently under the influence of these groups.

The NGF meeting is poised to be a critical juncture for charting a united and resilient path forward for Nigeria. The outcomes of this gathering are anticipated to shape policies and actions that will address security concerns, promote economic stability, and advance the well-being of the Nigerian populace.

