Emefiele:Court says we are going to remand him in Ikoyi Prison, & he’s not going to run away–George Emefiele

George Emefiele, the younger sibling of the suspended Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Godwin Emefiele, has made serious allegations against the Federal Government, expressing his concern over what he perceives as unjust treatment towards his elder brother.

According to him, Godwin Emefiele has dedicated nine years of service to the nation, and yet, the government has not treated him fairly. George Emefiele shared his worries during an interview with Arise TV news, where he also raised concerns about the health of his brother, who has been held in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) for several weeks.

According to him: ”I’m very worried about the safety of my brother and I have made it clear. All this fighting between the paramilitary is not necessary. The Court says we are going to remand him in Ikoyi Prison, he’s going to be there and he’s not going to run away. If you have a case against him, then go to court.

In the interview, George Emefiele pointed out the repeated attempts made by the DSS to obtain orders from the Magistrate Court, while seemingly disregarding the orders issued by the Federal High Court. He questioned the reason behind the government’s non-compliance with the higher court’s orders and pleaded for them to respect the rule of law. George firmly asserted that his brother has no intentions of escaping after being granted temporary freedom by the Federal High Court.

(Start watching the video from 9: minutes)

