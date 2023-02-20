‘Emefiele Will Change His Announcement On The Old Notes If Tinubu Wins The Election’ – Oshiomhole

Adams Oshiomhole, a former governor of Edo state and current chairman of the All Progressive Congress, has claimed that Godwin Emefiele, the current governor of the Central Bank, will resign from his position if Tinubu is elected on Saturday. According to him, the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria has portrayed himself as an adversary of the state.

The order of the Supreme Court, he claimed, is the highest court in the land, and Emefiele is disregarding it. He noted that there is no compelling argument for why Emefiele should continue to serve as CBN governor if they are elected president. They can’t collaborate with someone who is actively obstructing the law, he said.

He declared, “Under the Nigerian constitution, the Supreme Court is the final decision because it is the highest court in the country.” Let me guarantee Nigerians of one thing: if Tinubu is elected on Saturday, Emefiele would retract his statements about the old notes. He better amend the announcement or he’s going to jail. We cannot cooperate with a man who was not elected by the people, who is acting against the letter and spirit of the law, and who is acting against the best interests of every decent Nigerian.

