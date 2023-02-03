NEWS

‘Emefiele Will Be Punish By History And Posterity For Masterminding Such Policy’ – Femi kayode

A member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Femi Fani Kayode has reacted to the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefele by saying that Emefele will be punish by history and posterity for masterminding such a policy. He stated that Emefele’s cash policy is what has caused the incessant scarcity of the Naira notes nationwide.

Photo of Femi Fani Kayode.

Recall that the governor of the central bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefele authoritatively told all commercial banks to stop the payment of the redesigned Naira notes over the counter, and this has resulted in the scarcity of the redesigned Naira notes.

Photo of the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefele.

Leading the way, a popular Nigerian platform revealed the words of Femi Kayode on their verified Facebook page and added the caption, “History & posterity will punish Godwin Emefele and those behind this orchestrated mess and conspiracy.

These were the words of Femi Fani Kayode while reacting to the incessant scarcity of the redesign Naira notes nationwide.

He said: Their scorched earth policy to thwart the will of the people & derail the election will have consequences.”

Kindly leave a comment with your opinion on Femi Kayode’s reply to Godwin Emefele.

0 341 1 minute read
