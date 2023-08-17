Emefiele: Why Would DSS Be Concerned About Someone Who Awarded Contract For Land Cruiser – Adeluola

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Kayode Adeluola, has suspected foul play in the interest of the Department of State Services (DSS) in the allegations against the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele; as the lawyer expressed surprise that the DSS, which should only be interested in matters of internal security, is concerned about how the embattled CBN Chief purportedly awarded a contract for the purchase of Land Cruiser vehicles.

The Senior Advocate had said, “Why is the DSS, that should be interested in things relating to internal security, be concerned about someone who awarded a contract for a Land Cruiser.”

Forward video to 13:03 – https://www.youtube.com/live/W_KkVo6Y_ng?feature=share

Adeluola, who spoke during an interview on Politics Today, a Channels Television programme, suggested that there might be more to what the DSS is telling Nigerians about Emefiele’s case. He reacted to the move by the Federal Government to drop some charges against the embattled CBN Chief. When asked if the Federal Government took the step to buy more time to keep Emefiele in detention, the Senior Advocate said no one could tell what the Government is up to.

Adeluola, however, expressed possibility that the DSS might be trying to pin allegations on Emefiele at all costs, as he recounted how the embattled CBN Chief was first charged with illegal possession of firearms, and now those charges were replaced with the ones bordering on corruption.

