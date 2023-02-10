‘Emefiele Want To Destabilize The Country With His Policy But The APC Will Surprise Him’ -Oshiomhole

The former Governor of Edo State and the former Chairman of All Progressive Congress, Adams Oshiomhole has been frantic about the CBN monetary policy imposed on Nigeria. Oshiomhole speaking during his campaign in Auchi road stated that the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele is trying to fight back at the APC after he couldn’t contest for the Presidency through their party.

Oshiomhole argued that the CBN ploy is an attempt to create an unrest in the tense political atmosphere of the Nation. He warned the people of Auchi not to fall for the agenda and that they shouldn’t engage in any form of protest till the day of election. According to him, the APC will surprise the CBN governor in the next few days.

He said, ”Emefiele wanted to be President of Nigeria, he collected APC form. Then President Buhari asked him to resign if he wants to contest, he cannot be Governor of CBN and be contesting for Presidency. He bought 100 vehicles and he paid 100 million naira.

Now because he lost the opportunity to contest, he now want to destabilize the country but the APC will surprise him soon. He’s using change of colour as a tool to provoke public unrest. Nigeria doesn’t need this distraction, this hardship policy will end.”

TO WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Content created and supplied by: OxygenNews (via 50minds

News )

#Emefiele #Destabilize #Country #Policy #APC #Surprise #Oshiomhole’Emefiele Want To Destabilize The Country With His Policy But The APC Will Surprise Him’ -Oshiomhole Publish on 2023-02-10 11:10:11