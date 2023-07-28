Emefiele took decisions that were controversial, so there was little or no sympathy for him– Dr. Constance Ikokwu

According to Dr. Constance Ikokwu, an Arise Analyst, the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, received little sympathy from the public owing to the controversial decisions he made while serving in his position. It appeared that Emefiele prioritized following the directives of his former boss rather than upholding the integrity of the organization.

Dr. Ikokwu pointed out that despite his controversial decisions, Emefiele managed to stay in office for two terms as CBN Governor, largely due to strong support from President Buhari. However, in her opinion, Emefiele should have considered resigning after the end of President Buhari’s administration.

The suspended CBN Governor faced widespread criticism because of the various decisions he made that seemingly compromised the integrity and reputation of the organization he was responsible for. Throughout his nearly two-term tenure, Emefiele’s ability to stay in office was largely attributed to the unwavering backing he received from the president and the inner circle of the presidency, which allowed him to carry out various actions that were met with controversy.

In her words ,”There’s little or no sympathy for the suspended CBN Governor, and the reason is clear. He made several controversial decisions, some of which seemingly compromised the integrity and reputation of the organization he worked for. His survival in office was largely due to the unwavering backing of the president and the inner caucus of the presidency, enabling him to carry out various actions during his almost two-term tenure.”

It is contended that Emefiele had the option to resign if he felt compelled to act against the principles of an independent CBN, but he chose to continue following the directives of the president. Dr. Ikokwu’s assessment suggests that Emefiele’s controversial decisions and his close association with the president might have contributed to the lack of sympathy he received from the public and his critics. The view is also presented that his survival in office was contingent on the support he enjoyed from President Buhari and those close to him, despite the controversies surrounding his actions.

