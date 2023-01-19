Emefiele sent money to Gumi through a terror financier but, Gumi rejected it- Government source says

A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

The embattled Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, was allegedly linked to financing terrorism by the secret police, Department of State Services, according to a report that appeared in yesterday evening’s Sahara Reporters. The report claimed that new information has now revealed this connection (DSS).

The DSS investigation revealed that Emefiele socialized with a well-known financier of terrorism, whose name was withheld, according to Sahara Reporters. Yesterday, Wednesday, one of their correspondents obtained exclusive information about this.

According to reports, a preliminary inquiry found evidence of Emefiele’s involvement in economic crimes with a national security component as well as different actions of financing terrorism.

The apex bank governor sent money for further transfer to a well-known Northern Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, who is known for mixing with terrorists and bandits and advocating for their amnesty in the country, one of the top government sources who briefed Sahara Reporters correspondent yesterday claimed that Emefiele got linked to a well-known terror financier.

The source explained, “How they linked Godwin Emefiele with terrorist financing was that he asked a well-known terror financier to help him send some money to Sheikh Gumi because he wanted Gumi to support his presidential bid, but Gumi reportedly rejected the money, saying he did not have a bank account.”

In addition, the insider stated that the terrorist financier later gave the money to one of Gumi’s subordinates so that it could be given to their boss.

The terrorist financier, according to him, “refused to reveal the source of the vast amount of money who had instructed him to send it on to Gumi” when he was captured. NAN report.

