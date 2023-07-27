“Emefiele Punished Us With New Naira Notes Scarcity Yet Some People Are Pitying Him” – Daddy Freeze

In a current live video, Daddy Freeze discussed the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Ifeanyi Emefiele.

Daddy Freeze said, “I am surprised that some people are questioning the court because of what is happening to Godwin Emefiele. This is someone who punished us with the scarcity of new naira notes yet some people are pitying him today.”

Expanding on the matter, Daddy Freeze recalled an incident when his wife was unjustly called a prostitute, and despite seeking legal action, she received no sympathy from the court. He contrasted this with the current situation and questioned whether he should now be expected to question the same court regarding Godwin Ifeanyi Emefiele’s case.

Additionally, Daddy Freeze suggested that those supporting Godwin Emefiele might have ulterior motives, but he made it clear that he wouldn’t align himself with their agenda.

Lastly, he emphasized the need to let the Department of State Services (DSS) carry out their duties. Daddy Freeze asserted that if Godwin Emefiele is eventually released, it wouldn’t bother him, but he won’t sympathize excessively with his situation.

Source: Daddy Freeze Facebook page

