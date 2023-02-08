Emefiele Promises To Support INEC In The Area Of Electronic Means Of Payment & Cash – INEC Reveals

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ahead of the February 25 Presidential election in Nigeria, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed that the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Godwin Emefiele, has promised to support the electoral body in the area of electronic means of payment and cash to pay some service providers during the forthcoming elections.

The Chairman of INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu made this known the official Twitter handle of INEC after the Commission’s meeting with Emefiele in Abuja.

“We are committed to support INEC in the area of electronic means of payment and cash to pay some service providers during the #NigeriaDecides2023 election.” Said, Godwin Emefiele, Central Bank of Nigeria Governor.

Meanwhile, there are insinuations that the ongoing scarcity of new naira notes in the circulation will affect the forthcoming general elections in Nigeria.

What are your reactions to the decision of CBN Governor to support INEC in the area of electronic means of payment and cash?

