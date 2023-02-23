Emefiele Planning To Use Naira Scarcity To Scuttle 2023 Election – Oshiomhole

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Former Edo Governor Adams Oshiomole has claimed that Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Godwin Emefiele is plotting to sabotage the 2023 elections. Naija recalled that some All Progressive Congress (APC) governors, unhappy with the CBN-initiated Naira Transformation Policy, have taken the federal government to court.

They demand that the old N1000 and N500 Naira notes remain in circulation to allete the economic hardships of Nigerians. Oshiomhole spoke about this policy in his recent interview with Vanguard, claiming it was doomed from the start. He wondered why Apex Bank didn’t put the necessary infrastructure in place before the policy was rolled out. According to him, „The real culprits are the CBN, they stay out of politics until the infrastructure is in place. Even bank transfers can take a little while.

„This means that CBN has neither planned nor encouraged banks to put in place the necessary infrastructure to handle the high volume of traffic leading to remittances.“

Furthermore, Oshiomole argued that Emefiele’s plan should not hold elections. He said: Ladies and gentlemen, this pain you are all going through may be the incentive you need to insist on going to the polls. Something to protest instead of manipulating their hands. Many of them want what they want, because people like it. If there is a massive riot, what will that mean for the poor because there will be no elections?

