Emefiele: Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer Tells Tinubu To Stop DSS From Contravening Court Order

According to a news published by Daily Post Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has received a statement from Aloy Ejimakor, Special Counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), regarding the actions of the Department of State Services (DSS). Tinubu received a warning by Ejimakor to prohibit the secret service from flouting court rulings. He said it was unacceptable for DSS to repeatedly disobey court orders.

Tweeting, Ejimakor recalled how it failed to obey court orders granting Kanu freedom.

He wrote: “This era of disobedience of court Orders by DSS is a reminder of the most famous one it disobeyed: The 2022 Order of the Federal High Court (Umuahia), declaring that the detention of MAZI NNAMDI KANU is unlawful. It lies with TINUBU (@officialABAT) to stop this serial illegality.”

This has happened After the DSS denied Godwin Emefiele, the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), access to his bail. Emefiele was charged with illegally possessing firearms on two counts, and a Lagos Federal High Court granted him N20 million in bail.

Source: Daily Post Nigeria

