Emefiele: NBA Denounces DSS, Correctional Service, Seeks Punishment For Officers

According to a report from Channels Television, Yakubu Maikyau, the president of the NBA, urged the two organizations to take swift disciplinary action against the officers implicated in the “disgraceful conduct” in a statement on Wednesday.

He added that it was a “brazen disrespect for the sanctity of the court premises” that led to the incident between personnel of the two government entities on the grounds of the Federal High Court in Lagos.

After Justice Nicholas Oweibo admitted Emefiele to bail in the amount of N20m on Tuesday, the secret police and jail authorities argued over who should have custody of the suspended and troubled apex bank president on the court grounds.

In addition, the judge mandated that Emefiele remain in custody until his bail requirements were met.

Emefiele, 61, had earlier entered a “not guilty” plea to the two counts of illegally possessing a firearm and ammunition that the federal government had brought against him. Emefiele, who was detained by the secret police and sacked by President Bola Tinubu on June 9, 2023, was tried more than six weeks after his arrest.

The DSS agents who brought Emefiele to court cleverly positioned the Hilux Pick Up van they had used to transport him in a way that suggested they intended to return him to their custody facility, but the suspended CBN governor hid inside the courtroom with his attorneys.

The secret police confronted the prison staff as they attempted to arrest Emefiele while waiting for his bail conditions to be met, which sparked a physical altercation.

Emefiele’s attorneys “reluctantly allowed the DSS to disobey court order and take custody of their client” during the altercation in order to prevent a shootout.

The DSS re-arrested Emefiele notwithstanding the court’s ruling giving him bail and remanding him in prison as the prison officials left the court in their van.

Source: Channels Television

