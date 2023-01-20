This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Emefiele Meets buhari at State House

The President and CBN Governor are currently meeting for the second time; earlier today, the President met with the team from the Arab Bank for Economic Development in the Villa. Emefiele was present at that meeting.

Emefiele, who spent his annual leave overseas and returned to the country on January 12, 2023, was at the center of the controversy surrounding a rumored attempt by security personnel to arrest him.

The Department of State Service (DSS) had requested an arrest warrant for him some weeks previously, but the Federal High Court in Abuja denied the application.

The CBN governor was requested to be detained by the court after the DSS accused him of “acts of supporting terrorism, fraudulent operations, and economic crimes of national security significance.”

The DSS failed to present enough evidence to support the issuance of an arrest warrant, so the court denied the application.

The DSS was prohibited from detaining or arresting Emefiele by a Federal Capital Territory High Court as well.

Following a holiday, the CBN governor recently returned to work.

