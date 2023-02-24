Emefiele may even decide not to obey if Buhari orders him to bring back the old notes–Orji Uzor Kalu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, the APC candidate for the Abia North senate seat, has not always agreed that the CBN is helpless, despite what some APC members have claimed. He claimed that the CBN is a independent entity with the authority to act at its own discretion during an interview with Channels Tv.

He affirmed as a matter of fact that the CBN governor has the authority to contest the President’s directive for the financial institution to bring back the old notes. However, he emphasized that the Supreme Court continues to be the authority in charge of supervising both the Nigerian Central Bank and the Presidency.

“This cash swap has impacted every Nigerian,” he said. This was the Central Bank’s action, and it has nothing to do with the APC. The legal provision that established the Central Bank of Nigeria makes it abundantly obvious that they are independent.

Emefiele has the option to disobey Buhari’s directive to have the CBN reintroduce the old notes. The law has given him that authority. The issue here is that the President should follow the laws when the Supreme Court issues a decision. because it is the top court and we want Nigerians to understand the legal situation. A society must support the rule of law if it wishes to advance.

