NEWS

Emefiele may even decide not to obey if Buhari orders him to bring back the old notes–Orji Uzor Kalu

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 319 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, the APC candidate for the Abia North senate seat, has not always agreed that the CBN is helpless, despite what some APC members have claimed. He claimed that the CBN is a independent entity with the authority to act at its own discretion during an interview with Channels Tv.

He affirmed as a matter of fact that the CBN governor has the authority to contest the President’s directive for the financial institution to bring back the old notes. However, he emphasized that the Supreme Court continues to be the authority in charge of supervising both the Nigerian Central Bank and the Presidency.

“This cash swap has impacted every Nigerian,” he said. This was the Central Bank’s action, and it has nothing to do with the APC. The legal provision that established the Central Bank of Nigeria makes it abundantly obvious that they are independent.

Emefiele has the option to disobey Buhari’s directive to have the CBN reintroduce the old notes. The law has given him that authority. The issue here is that the President should follow the laws when the Supreme Court issues a decision. because it is the top court and we want Nigerians to understand the legal situation. A society must support the rule of law if it wishes to advance.

Video

GlobalHealthInfoBlog (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 319 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Okowa Should Not Be Voted Because He Has Not Fixed Many Things In Delta— Omo-Agege

4 mins ago

SDP Southwest House Of Assembly Candidates Declare Support For Tinubu

23 mins ago

The naira swap is a criminal policy, what Emefiele is doing is illegal- Fashola

38 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Step Down For Obi, Inclenasco Begs Sowore, New naira policy to frustrate Tinubu- Akeredolu

51 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button