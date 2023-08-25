Emefiele: Lesson For Those Who Want To Learn; Never Count Your Friends When Weather Is Good – Shehu Sani

Senator Shehu Sani has taken to social media to claim that Godwin Emefiele, the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has been abandoned by his friends and allies during the ongoing trial of the civil rights activist and former Kaduna lawmaker on a 20-count charge brought against him by the Federal Government.

Sani, who served as the 8th National Assembly’s representative for Kaduna Central Constituency (2015–2019), claimed in a tweet on Friday, August 25, that Emefiele believed he was well protected while in office since the elites were all around him.

Sani went on to say that the suspended CBN governor had been abandoned by his so-called pals and was left to bear his cross alone during a time of significant hardship.

The former legislator cautioned his fans not to count on their friends when things are going well in his final tweet.

The elites he assisted and profited from were all around the top banker in his prime, he wrote. He believed he was shielded forever. They left him when trouble arose. Not even a claim was made by the people he influenced.

He bears his cross and suffers alone. For those who want to learn, here is a lesson. When the going is good, never count your buddies.

