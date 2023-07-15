Emefiele is likely to face charges of illegal possession of gun and live ammunition- Source reveals

Godwin Emefiele, the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria is allegedly facing charges over the illegal possession of live ammunition, a close source reveals. According to The Nation paper, the suspended CBN boss will face a two-count charge of possessing one single-barrel shotgun (JOJEFF MAGNUM 8371) without a license.

The Nation paper reported that the alleged crime was committed on the 15th of June, 2023 at Ikoyi, Lagos State. It was reported that his trial is scheduled to start in Lagos State next week at a Federal High Court. According to the Source, the DSS has filed a charge against Emefiele over illegal possession of live ammunition and awaits the assignment of the case to a judge for a hearing.

According to the source, “Emefiele is likely to face charges of illegal possession of gun and live ammunition. He is being accused of possessing one single-barrel shotgun and 123 rounds of live ammunition (catridges) without a license. The DSS has filed charges against the suspended CBN Governor on Friday and now awaits the assignment of the case to a judge for hearing next week.”

