Emefiele is fighting back for failure in securing APC presidential ticket – Ganduje

It has been noted that the Governor of the CBN, Mr Godwin Emefiele, is only employing the use of a fight-back strategy for his failure recorded in securing a presidential ticket under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, who was speaking at a rally held at an electioneering campaign held at Tsanyawa on Sunday, 5th February 2023, issued the above statement on Emefiele causing confusion for no just reason.

He maintained that the CBN boss is simply retaliating with the implementation of the Naira swap policy only because of the waterloo he encountered with the APC in his bid for the seat of the presidency.

Ganduje maintained that currency redesign is done across the globe, but not in the way it is being witnessed here in Nigeria at the moment. He noted that the timing and deadline given are both wrong and deliberate.

While at the palaces of the District Heads of Kunchi and Tsanyawa Local Government Areas, the Kano Head, urged community leaders to let people know that the hardship being faced is the handiwork of the CBN Governor.

Content created and supplied by: Worshipper (via 50minds

News )

