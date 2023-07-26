Emefiele Is Being Prosecuted For Owning A Dane Gun, While Asari Dokubo Has An Army – Majeed Dahiru

Amid the public outrage that has greeted a trending video of Niger Delta Militant, Alhaji Mujahideen Asari Dokubo showing off a small group of militia under his command, veteran journalist, and public affairs commentator, Alhaji Majeed Dahiru has accused the nation’s security agencies of operating on double standards.

Recall that on Monday, July, 24, a video posted by The CABLE on its verified Twitter handle, showed Dokubo, who led the now-defunct militant group known as the Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND) in the early 2000s, addressing a small army of foot soldiers at the his private residence in Rivers.

However, while appearing in an interview on Africa Independent Television’s ‘Kaakaki’ program on Tuesday, Dahiru, who is a columnist for the Premium Times, argued that the suspended Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, cannot be facing trial for possessing a single gun, and Dokubo’s small army is being ignored by security agencies.

He said; “Asari Dokubo had the temerity, the audacity to stroll into the Presidential Villa to see our President, came out, and then sat within the precinct of the seat of power, with the Crest of Office behind him, to throw serious punches at the armed forces. We are talking about an armed non-state actor. And nothing has happened about that. And then, we saw a video that is trending now, a video of armed men. It is as if he has his own militia. And he claims to be working for the President. He is claiming to be the President’s friend and loyalist. And the President seems to be condoning such a character.

This is somebody who has severally denounced the Nigerian State, claimed that he belongs to the Ijaw Nation and wants to pull out of the country. If the President does not do anything about this issue, if he does not reel in this man and order his arrest for illegal arms possession, then we will begin to wonder what somebody like Emefiele is still doing in detention. I have never liked Emefiele, and I consider his policies as idiocies, but you cannot be prosecuting somebody for possessing a dane gun and some few cartridges, when somebody like Dokubo has an army.”

