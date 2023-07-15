Emefiele Is Becoming Political Detainee; It Was Becoming Clear That DSS Fished For Evidence – Tietie

A Political Analyst, Frank Tietie, has suggested that the arrest and continous detention of the suspended Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, might have been politically motivated; after he revealed how the Department of State Services (DSS), had to fish for evidence before the CBN Boss was arrested.

Frank Tietie had said, “It was becoming manifestly clear that the DSS was going to fish for evidence to support whatever accusations they have against Emefiele; and Emefiele is far becoming a political detainee.”

(Forward video to 3:17)

The Political Commentator, who spoke during an interview on Arise Television, suggested that some people in power might have played their parts in the detention of Godwin Emefiele. He revealed that the DSS could not make an arrest earlier because it has not fished for allegations to lay against the CBN Boss. According to him, it was evident that Emefiele is a political detainee.

Tietie also found fault in the move by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to suspend Emefiele. According to him, suspending a sitting Political Office holder would hurt the economy.

