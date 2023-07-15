NEWS

Emefiele Is Becoming Political Detainee; It Was Becoming Clear That DSS Fished For Evidence – Tietie

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 356 1 minute read

A Political Analyst, Frank Tietie, has suggested that the arrest and continous detention of the suspended Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, might have been politically motivated; after he revealed how the Department of State Services (DSS), had to fish for evidence before the CBN Boss was arrested.

Frank Tietie had said, “It was becoming manifestly clear that the DSS was going to fish for evidence to support whatever accusations they have against Emefiele; and Emefiele is far becoming a political detainee.”

(Forward video to 3:17)

The Political Commentator, who spoke during an interview on Arise Television, suggested that some people in power might have played their parts in the detention of Godwin Emefiele. He revealed that the DSS could not make an arrest earlier because it has not fished for allegations to lay against the CBN Boss. According to him, it was evident that Emefiele is a political detainee.

Tietie also found fault in the move by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to suspend Emefiele. According to him, suspending a sitting Political Office holder would hurt the economy.

Matthewcontents (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 356 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Today’s Headlines: Northern governors are North worst enemies, Tinubu Leaves For Kenya On Two-day AU Meeting

6 mins ago

Transfer News: Arsenal Complete Signing Of Declan, Man City Considering £90m Bid For Frenkie de Jong

8 mins ago

Benue State: Governor Alia, APC, INEC, Beg Election Tribunal For More Time To Defend Petition

17 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Caution Wike, Ortom over utterances, stakeholders to PDP; Doping: Nigeria stripped of CWG relay gold

29 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button