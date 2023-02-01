Emefiele Is An Enemy Of Democracy, He Wants To Starve People Of Cash – Fani-Kayode Reveals

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Media Director of the ruling All Progressive Congress presidential campaign council, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to the policy of cancelling old notes noting that it must be totally cancelled untill after the election and then done lawfully. He also stated that the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele has weaponised the CBN and is an enemy of Democracy.

He wrote “Emefiele has weaponised the CBN and is an enemy of democracy. The policy of cancelling the old notes must be totally cancelled untill after the election and then done lawfully.

He wants to cause a crisis, provoke a People’s uprising, derail our democracy and pave the way for an ING. He has no plans to release enough naira notes anytime soon.

He wants to starve the people of cash and drive them to rage out of frustration. This is not about politics but about stocking up protest and revolution. He must be stopped and caged.

