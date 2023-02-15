Emefiele Introduced The New Notes Because He Was Angry For Losing APC Primary Election – Oyalowo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A member of the All Progressives Congress and a Political Economist, Ayo Oyalowo, has stated that he believes that the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, should have been sacked as the CBN Governor immediately he indicated interest in contesting in the APC Presidential Primary Election.

Ayo Oyalowo maintained that he believes that Godwin Emefiele decided to introduce the new naira redesign policy to disintegrated the APC ahead of the coming elections because he failed to secure the ticket as the presidential candidate of the APC.

Ayo Oyalowo went on to state that Godwin Emefiele is not supposed to be involved in partisan politics because of his position as the Governor of the CBN. Ayo Oyalowo explained that Godwin Emefiele’s decision to go into partisan politics influenced the earlier decision of INEC not to store the election materials at CBN offices nationwide.

Ayo Oyalowo noted that APC has been one of the most vocal political party when it comes to the naira redesign policy because the hardship the policy has created could make people want to vote APC out of power.

