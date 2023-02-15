NEWS

Emefiele Introduced The New Notes Because He Was Angry For Losing APC Primary Election – Oyalowo

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 4 hours ago
0 316 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A member of the All Progressives Congress and a Political Economist, Ayo Oyalowo, has stated that he believes that the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, should have been sacked as the CBN Governor immediately he indicated interest in contesting in the APC Presidential Primary Election.

Ayo Oyalowo maintained that he believes that Godwin Emefiele decided to introduce the new naira redesign policy to disintegrated the APC ahead of the coming elections because he failed to secure the ticket as the presidential candidate of the APC.

Ayo Oyalowo went on to state that Godwin Emefiele is not supposed to be involved in partisan politics because of his position as the Governor of the CBN. Ayo Oyalowo explained that Godwin Emefiele’s decision to go into partisan politics influenced the earlier decision of INEC not to store the election materials at CBN offices nationwide.

Ayo Oyalowo noted that APC has been one of the most vocal political party when it comes to the naira redesign policy because the hardship the policy has created could make people want to vote APC out of power.

Watch From The 1st Minute Of The Video Below:


Lighthousemedia (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 4 hours ago
0 316 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Peter Obi Shares Photos Of Himself From His Visit To The Obi Of Otolo And “Igwe” Of Nnewi Kingdom.

12 mins ago

Naira Redesign: FG Officials Seeking Out-Of-Court Settlement, El-Rufai Alleges

17 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: No Need Extending Deadline For Old Notes-CBN, Nigerians Ready To Elect PDP- Atiku

20 mins ago

Reactions As Tinubu Was Seen Raising His Staff During The National Anthem At The APC Rally In Rivers

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button