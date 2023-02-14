NEWS

Emefiele introduced the cashless policy to work against Tinubu’s victory -Dayo Adeyeye

According to reports gotten, The cashless policy and revamped naira introduced by Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele, according to Minister of State for Works Dayo Adeyeye, are intended to sabotage the presidential election on February 25.

During a Monday interview with newsmen in Akure, Adeyeye made the assertion. He asserts that Emefiele is the most contentious CBN governor in Nigerian history and that he instituted the strategy to thwart Bola Tinubu, the APC’s presidential nominee, from winning.

Quoting from his words, he said: “Emefiele is most contentious CBN governor in Nigerian history, claiming he instituted the cashless system to undermine and work against APC leader, Bola Tinubu.

The CBN’s unexpected punishment of Nigerians is wholly unjustified and unnecessary. Emefiele (Godwin) and his allies have their own hidden agenda.

They have hurt and inflicted pains on Nigerians with the current circumstance. Emefiele should take Asiwaju’s advice to heart in order to resolve the issue”.

Emefiele has emerged as the most divisive and contentious CBN governor in Nigerian history. He has grown to be very divisive.

