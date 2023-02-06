Emefiele Introduced Naira Redesign Because He Failed In His Presidential Bid, Says Ganduje

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state has said Godwin Emefiele, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), introduced the naira redesign policy because he failed in his presidential bid.

According to TheCable reports, Ganduje alleged that the CBN governor, Emefiele and those around the president do not want elections to hold.

Recalls that Emefiele announced the plan to redesign the N200, N500, and N1,000 notes, and asked Nigerians to deposit their old notes before January 31, 2023, when they would cease to be legal tender.

Although the deadline has been shifted to February 10, many Nigerians have found it difficult to obtain the new naira notes.

The governor of Kano said the naira redesign policy was not part of the agenda of the APC.

Ganduje said: “The naira redesign is not the agenda of the APC, it is the agenda of those who are around the president and the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, who wanted to run for president but wasn’t successful,”.

“They don’t want the elections to hold or want another party to win. But we in our states we have to ensure that things don’t go out of hand and if the president is listening to them then we (governors) must show our capacity just as we’ve done now.”

Meanwhile, Kaduna, Zamfara, and Kogi State have dragged the Federal Government to Supreme Court over the scarcity of old and new Naira notes due to the CBN’s naira redesign policy.

The state governments said they are worried by the effects the CBN naira redesign policy is having on the residents of their states.

Consequently, they are seeking a restraining order by the Supreme Court to compel the government and CBN from implementing the policy.

The Plaintiffs in the suit are the three Attorneys-General and Commissioners of Justice of the three states, while the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), is the sole Respondent.

The states said there has been a shortage in the supply of the new naira notes in Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara States and that citizens who have dutifully deposited their old naira notes have increasingly found it difficult and sometimes next to impossible to access new naira notes to go about their daily activities.

They said the CBN policy is imposing a lot of hardship on Nigerians and insisted that the ten-day extension by the Federal Government is still insufficient to address the challenges of Nigerians swapping their old Naira notes for new ones.

Dreal (

)