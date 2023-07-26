Emefiele Hasn’t Been Charged With Any Crime Beyond The Fact That He Has A Gun With No Licence” Keshi

In an interview with Arise , Joe Keshi, a former Nigerian Diplomat, stated that Godwin Emefiele, the suspended CBN Governor, has not been charged with any crime beyond the illegal possession of a firearm without a license. He clarified that this matter falls under the jurisdiction of the police, not the DSS.

Keshi expressed the view that the DSS should focus on the security of the nation rather than getting involved in issues outside their mandate. He condemned the DSS’s actions in court when Emefiele was ordered to be remanded in the correctional center.

HERE IS A LINK TO THE SOURCE OF THIS UPDATE(Watch The Video From 10:05)

According to him, “Emefiele has not been charged with any other known crime except for possessing a gun without a license, which is a police matter. People may have accused him of various things during his time in office, but administrations come with mistakes; even the current government has its challenges. The responsibility of identifying those involved should be left to the appropriate authorities, not the DSS. A few years ago, the same DSS admitted their inability to identify Boko Haram sponsors, which raises questions of justice, fairness, and equity. We must make it clear to the DSS to stay within their scope and handle security matters while leaving other issues to relevant agencies without attempting to intimidate Nigerians.”

