Emefiele Has A Hidden Agenda With The Naira Policy, I Knew As Far Back As December – Fani Kayode

Femi Fani-Kayode, Director, Public Engagements, Tinubu/Shettima, APC PCC has come out once again to speak on the difficult the new Naira policy will bring on the day to say living of the average Nigerian.

According to Fani Kayode who appeared in an interview on Channels television today, the timing of the naira policy has only shown one thing, that Emefiele has a hidden agenda. He also stated that due to the unavailability of the new notes, the day to day living of the average Nigerian will be affected and this will lead to inevitable hardship. In his own words as seen on Channels television…

“My own personal opinion is that there is an attempt to create chaos in this country for everybody and to pave the way for something completely different. And I must say that I find questionable the policies of the governor of central bank as of today, I don’t question the policy itself, I question the timing of the policy.”

“People are suffering, going through hell and I knew as far back as Christmas that this is what they were going to do. If for example in a week’s time, people still can get cash, what effect do you think it will have on the people of this country. How do you think it will make them feel, those in the rural areas? Yes we need a cashless policy but why is it being introduced at this point in time.”

“And I am here today accusing the governor of central bank of having a hidden agenda. I don’t know of a central bank governor who will challenge the security agencies while outside the country, comes back, ready to be arrested and is being guarded by soldiers. Who gave him that power?”

