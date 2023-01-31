This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Emefiele Gives New Directive To Bank To Accept Old Naira Notes After Deadline

The governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele has said Nigerians with old notes can still deposit them at commercial banks even after the February 10 deadline.

According to Daily Post reports, Emefiele stated this on Tuesday while appearing before the House of Representatives ad hoc committee.

It would be recalled that the lawmakers had accused Emefiele of breaching section 20 of the CBN act.

According to the Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, the CBN Act mandates commercial banks to accept old notes.

“After the expiration date, such naira notes changed will no longer be legal tender but it also says that even five months, three months, or two months after, even in June, all the old notes presented to the bank shall be redeemed by the bank,” Mr Gbajabiamila had said in a speech on Thursday.

While speaking at the hearing, Emefiele said he is in agreement with the parliament on section 20.

He explained further that “if you have your money that you have not been able to send to the bank. We will certainly give you the opportunity to bring them back into the CBN to redeem it. Either you pay it to your bank account or you want to do an exchange… we give you. You will not lose your money. This is the assurance I give to Nigerians,” he stated.

CBN had introduced redesigned 200, 500 and 1000 naira notes and gave a deadline of 31st January for the use of the old notes.

Emefiele adding that members of the public were hoarding banknotes, with statistics showing that over 85 percent of the currency in circulation is outside the vaults of commercial banks.

On Sunday, the CBN governor assured that the currency has yielded significant results.

Emefiele said since the commencement of the programme, the CBN has collected about N1.9 trillion, “leaving us with about N900 billion (N500b + N1.9trillion).

“We are happy that so far, the exercise has achieved a success rate of over 75 per cent of the N2.7 trillion held outside the banking system”, he said.

However, the new notes have been scarce, thus leading to calls for an extension.

Content created and supplied by: Yidiat90 (via 50minds

News )

#Emefiele #Directive #Bank #Accept #Naira #Notes #DeadlineEmefiele Gives New Directive To Bank To Accept Old Naira Notes After Deadline Publish on 2023-01-31 16:00:21