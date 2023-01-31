Emefiele finally appears before the House of Representatives

Mr Godwin Emefiele has today, 31st January 2023, responded to the summon of the House of Representatives ad hoc committee set up by the House, chaired by Majority Leader, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa.

The call was made to investigate the crisis caused by the redesign and some naira notes and the exchange of old naira notes with new ones by the populace.

Before now, the Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, had planned to issue a warrant of arrest through the IGP for Emefiele over repeated failures to answer at least four summons from the House.

This had made the House shelf its proposed little break plan for the presidential and National Assembly elections, scheduled to commence on Thursday, over the Apex Bank Governor’s failure to heed the last summons issued to him.

The essence of the summon as disclosed is oh how money gets to the people, a meeting to which Emefiele led the leadership of the CBN, today, Tuesday.

Content created and supplied by: Worshipper (via 50minds

News )

#Emefiele #finally #appears #House #RepresentativesEmefiele finally appears before the House of Representatives Publish on 2023-01-31 14:01:47