Emefiele finally appears before Reps over new naira

CBN governor Emefiele finally appears before the Adhoc committee formed by the house of representatives to tackle issues of Naira redesign and exchange policy.

Femi Gbajabiamila, speaker of the house of representatives was about to issue an arrest against the CBN governor for refusing to appear before the committee after been summoned four times.

The house of Reps had also made a plan to take a break during the coming presidential and National assembly elections because Emefiele have refused to appear before the committee.

Speaker of the house threatened to give mandate to the police inspector general to arrest and bring Emefiele forcefully before the panel to answer the query of fixing a deadline against Section 20(3) of the CBN Act provisions.

While talking, the speaker said:

“I have no choice now. On Tuesday when we resume, we will invoke the provisions of Section 89 of the Constitution .The President has been very clear. The President gave the approval based on what he knows and what he has been told.

“We also know the President to be a man of the people. He gave his approval based on what he had been told. But we are saying – what the motion is saying – is that after the President gave his approval, how does the money get to the people? The money is not getting to the people. That is what we sought to clarify and that is exactly what we are going to do.

“So, on Tuesday, this House will follow its procedure – the normal procedure – and invoke the provisions of Section 89 to compel the governor of the CBN and the directors.”

Ahmed Wase, deputy speaker also told the house that they should allow the leaders to meet president Mohammedu Buhari to explain to him how the policy is acting against the law, and the speaker accepted.

