Emefiele: “Extending Feb. 10 deadline for old naira is unnecessary.”

In Abuja, Emefiele presented the monetary policy programs of the apex bank to members of the diplomatic community.

Before beginning the currency redesign program, he claims that a number of strategic measures were taken.

His stance has evolved since he spoke with President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, when a Supreme Court interim order was already in effect prohibiting the implementation of the currency redesign program, despite the fact that the CBN was not a party to the lawsuit.

Emefiele stated, “Since the introduction of over-the-counter payments to supplement ATM withdrawals and the use of super-agents, the situation has significantly stabilized.” Therefore, there is no need to think about changing the February 10 deadline.

Point-of-sale (POS) agents who charge more than N200 for a cash swap were warned to stop doing so right away because of the threat of arrest and serious legal repercussions.

The CBN Governor also said that instead of slapping innocent customers with exorbitant fees, PoS operators could approach the CBN to receive reimbursement for any additional expenses incurred in obtaining the new notes.

Emefiele urged ambassadors and other diplomats to support the cashless policy blueprint, which has many advantages for the country in terms of economy and security.

He revealed that Nigeria was one of the top six countries in the world for electronic payment infrastructure.

Nigeria, the largest economy in Africa, should not be dependent on cash spending due to all of its drawbacks, Emefiele continued.

“It’s wrong that Nigerians carry so much cash. We aspire to be like the developed nations. As the largest economy in Africa, we ought to eliminate cash. There will, indeed, be brief and temporary pains. It’s just passing. I beg the diplomatic corps to assist us in becoming like you. We shouldn’t encourage handling cash because it could be easily used for illegal activities and harm the implementation of monetary policy. In October 2022, there were N3.2 trillion in circulation, up from N1.4 trillion in 2015. Of this amount, N2.7 trillion was in people’s homes, while N500 billion was in banks.

Because we required banks to report suspicious transactions when they exceeded certain thresholds, the amount of money outside of banks increased. When such incidents are reported, the NFIU, EFCC, and ICPC are required to identify the suspects and launch an investigation.

“Money that the CBN releases should circulate and then come back to the CBN.” Realistically, the money in homes isn’t available in the economy, and that’s wrong, he said.

The old N1,000, N500, and N200 notes were scheduled to cease being legal tender in Nigeria on February 10, 2023, according to the CBN.

