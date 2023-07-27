Emefiele: DSS Condemns ‘Unfortunate’ Fracas With Prison Officials, Orders Probe

Nigeria’s secret police, Department of State Services (DSS), has condemned the tussle between its officials and personnel of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) at the Federal High Court in Lagos on Tuesday, saying that it will investigate the matter.

This is contained in a statement released on Wednesday by the spokesman of the agency, Peter Afunanya.

As obtained by Channels TV, Afunanya described the incident as unfortunate.

“The incident was unfortunate and does not in any way reflect the professional disposition of the DSS,” Afunanya noted.

He also stated that the agency is law abiding and will always respect the Judiciary as a critical component in nation building.

“The Service did not and would never encourage the incident under reference. The Service has tremendous respect for the Judiciary as an Arm and Institution of Government and will not go out of its way to undermine it.

“The DSS recognises the Judiciary as a critical component in nation-building, national development and security management. Also, the Service has a robust working relationship with sister security and law enforcement agencies including the NCoS.

“While noting that the personnel from both Agencies exhibited undue overzealousness, the Service has further initiated detailed investigations into the matter. This is with a view to identifying the role played by specific persons as well as undertaking disciplinary actions if necessary and drawing some lessons going forward,” Afunanya stated.

The agency also emphasized that it has not broken any law in handling the legal situation surrounding the suspended CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele.

“For emphasis, the DSS has not broken any laws in handling the Emefiele Case despite efforts by some elements to skew the narratives to the contrary. The Service had since alerted the public of sinister plots to discredit its leadership. In pursuit of its assignments, it will strive to remain professional, maintain ethical standards and high sense of discipline.

“The Service will ensure that it will not be used for clout and fame chasing or delusional heroism. It will, however, remain focused on its national security mandate and, therefore, enjoin well-meaning Nigerians to support it in achieving the desired security goals for the nation. It is imperative to note that we have no other country but Nigeria. We should join hands, with love and tolerance, to build it.”

Recall that on Tuesday, the officials of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) and operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) engaged in a free-for-all over the custody of Emefiele.

The fracas started when Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court in Lagos granted Emefiele bail in the sum of the N20m. In his judgement, Justice Oweibo also ordered that the embattled CBN governor be remanded at the correctional center pending the time he fulfilled his bail conditions.

