Emefiele connived with A retired General, after President Buhari read the riot act to him

Some have asked Nigerians to be patient with the government and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), saying that the shortage of the notes is a temporary setback and that the gains, when they manifest, will reinvigorate the economy, according to a news story published this morning by The Nation paper online.

A credible source has revealed that a retired military general and PDP member is responsible for the current Naira shortage and conspired with Godwin Emefiele to ensure that Atiku Abubakar would be elected president. According to him, Emefiele caved in to the General’s proposal since he was denied the APC nomination.

The source claimed that the actors behind the current situation in the country were following a predetermined script; they are acting this way because they want Atiku Abubakar to win the presidential election at whatever cost and do not want Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to be victorious.

According to the source, Emefiele came out with the development because, he could not get APC ticket, and the General, who is adept in political manoeuvring, has listening ears among those close to President Buhari. The source urged the All Progressives Congress to quickly nip the antics of the retired Army officer in the bud.

According to him, “One of them was Emefiele, who was claimed to have bought cars and painted them in APC colors with his picture imprinted on them. Media moguls and others in the know applauded his actions. Some others even tried to get a judge to rule that he may run for governor of the CBN while he was still in service.

He said, “His supporters ignored the sound and convincing argument that he was desecrating the cherished principles of tradition of the CBN.” After President Buhari read him the riot act, Emefiele realized he could no longer pursue his presidential dream, so he conspired with General to obtain what he wanted.

