Emefiele Claims The Politicians Hijacked The New Notes But Didn’t Reveal How Much Was Printed—Falana

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As we countdown to the date of the presidential election and as the race for the presidential seat continues to heat up amidst the Naira swap crisis, a famous Nigerian lawyer, human rights activist, and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, has come out to react over the lingering Naira scarcity, saying the governor of the Central Bank, Godwin Emefiele, claimed the new naira notes issued by the Central Bank have been hijacked by political elites, with the result being the current scarcity experienced by the poor.

However, in an exclusive interview with Arise , Femi Falana explained that the CBN printed new naira notes to be dispensed to the public in response to the banned old naira note, and now the CBN governor is out again claiming the new notes have been hijacked by politicians without even revealing the amount that was printed so as to know if truly the new money is hoarded among these politicians.

According to him, “the CBN says they have given new money to the bank, and the banks are saying the money is not enough, people are queuing up, and some are dying, so we called on Mr. Emefiele to ask how much was disbursed to each commercial bank and to also know who are those who collected more than 20,000 or 100,000 after all, returns are brought back to the CBN by these commercial banks, meanwhile, the governor of the CBN, Mr. Emefiele, has been the one saying the politicians have mopped up the money, so we wanted to know if truly the politicians are the ones who collected more than 20,000 or 100,000, but he refused to tell us.”

Dhanielblog (

)