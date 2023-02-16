Emefiele Breaks Silence After President Buhari’s Speech, Reveals The Benefits Of The Naira Policy

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele has spoken shortly after President Buhari made a live broadcast regarding the new Naira policy.

The CBN governor while addressing newsmen stressed that the Attorney General of the federation has already spoken on the issue while president has sealed the whole process during his morning broadcast and so he really didn’t have much to say. He appealed to Nigerians to allow the policy to work as he disclosed some of the benefits of the new Naira policy, asking Nigerians to endure the short term pain it might cause.

In conclusion, he said the president has already given his directive and so he’s also given banks directives on how they can make the old currencies available.

In his words “As far as I’m concerned, the Honourable Attorney General of the federation has spoken on this matter and the president has sealed the whole of the issues this morning in his broadcast. This policy is one policy that goes to solve the problem reducing corruption and Illicit financial flows. This policy goes to resolve some of the problems in the economy. This policy also goes to reduce the level of insecurity in the country”.

Please kindly share and comm ent

Vokally (

)