Emefiele: As governor of the CBN, he recklessly displayed arrogance & impunity -Femi Falana

In a recent report by Vanguard , the well-known Human rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), has expressed his views on the re-arrest of Godwin Emefiele, the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), carried out by the Department of State Services (DSS) in defiance of a court ruling.

In his statement regarding the re-arrest of Godwin Emefiele, Mr. Femi Falana issued a warning to all public officers, urging them to reflect on and learn from the current challenges faced by the suspended CBN Governor. He emphasized that during his tenure as the head of Nigeria’s apex bank, Emefiele exhibited an alarming sense of arrogance and impunity by willfully disregarding orders issued by multiple courts, including the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

Falana said, “However, all public officers should draw the necessary lessons from the current travails of Mr. Emefiele.”

“As governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, he recklessly displayed arrogance and impunity by disobeying the orders of several courts, including the Supreme Court of Nigeria!”

source: Vanguard

What are your thoughts on this?

