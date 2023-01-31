Emefiele appears before reps over naira redesign policy

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The House of Representatives’ ad hoc committee on the redesign of currency and naira swap policy is hearing testimony from Godwin Emefiele, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The lawmakers threatened to issue a warrant of arrest against the CBN governor since he had previously refused their invitations.

Femi Gbajabiamila, the house speaker, announced on Thursday that he will give the inspector general of police (IGP) a warrant to require the CBN governor to appear in person on Tuesday to answer the house’s summons (today).

Kingsley Obiora, the deputy governor of the CBN’s economic policy directorate, as well as other top CBN officials, are currently present when Emefiele appears before lawmakers.

The CBN on Sunday extended the deadline for the exchange of outdated naira notes at commercial banks by ten days in response to persistent public uproar and criticism from important stakeholders.

The CBN governor revealed the new deadline, which is February 10, 2023, after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Nigerians will, however, still be allowed to deposit their old notes with the CBN directly up to February 17, 2023, which is referred to as the grace period.

Nigerians had been grumbling as the January 31 deadline approached about being unable to exchange their old notes for the new designs.

The 2023 general election is scheduled for February 25 and March 11. It is thought that the redesign of the naira is intended to prevent vote buying.

