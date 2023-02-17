This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Emefiele And An Army General Don’t Want Elections To Hold, They Want An Interim Government -El-Rufai

According to a report that was posted online by Nigerian Tribune on Friday morning, it was reported that Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has alleged that the Central Bank Of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele and a retired army general, whose name is still yet to be known doesn’t want the 2023 general elections to hold.

For some weeks now, there has been allegations from several sources that the old naira notes swap into the new naira notes was a deliberate act by some cabals in the Aso villa to make sure that Nigerians vote out the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the presidential election. This is because the currency redesign is to indirectly cause hardship on Nigerians and to make them lose interest in the ruling APC ahead of the 2023 elections which is in eight days from now. According to several sources, the cabals initially wanted two candidates to win the APC primaries which was conducted in 2022; the two candidates were CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele from the south, or Senate President Ahmad Lawan from the northern region. Unfortunately, things went wrong for the cabals and ever since then, they’ve been using President Muhammadu Buhari and Godwin Emefiele, to indirectly achieve their aims.

However, Nasir El-Rufai in a national broadcast on Thursday evening further revealed that the plans of the CBN Governor and an army general, in collaboration with some APC chieftains is to make sure that the 2023 elections doesn’t hold. He further revealed that these set of people have planned out everything and what they want is an interim government which would be ruled by the military and the head of the government would be the retired army general. He said, “Emefiele and an army general don’t want elections to hold, they want an interim government”.

While further speaking about the current crisis in which the naira redesign has caused, Nasir El-Rufai said, “Once Asiwaju Bola Tinubu emerged as the candidate in June 2022, and subsequently did not pick one of them as his running mate, this currency redesign policy was conceived to ensure that the APC presidential candidate is deprived of what they alleged is a humongous war chest”.

He added that the climate of shortage of fuel, food and other necessities, which has currently led to mass protests, violence and breakdown of law and order are what the cabals planned so that it would provide a fertile foundation for a military take-over.

Content created and supplied by: Garbxtpen (via 50minds

News )

#Emefiele #Army #General #Dont #Elections #Hold #Interim #Government #ElRufaiEmefiele And An Army General Don’t Want Elections To Hold, They Want An Interim Government -El-Rufai Publish on 2023-02-17 11:42:18