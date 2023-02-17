Emefiele Allowed The New Naira Notes To Be Scarce Because He Doesn’t Want Tinubu To Win- Peter Agu

The CBN Governor, Emefiele, allegedly allowed the new naira notes to be scarce because he doesn’t want the APC’s Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu to win the presidency. According to Peter Agu, a national coordinator and leader of the Forever One Nigeria Initiative (FONI), this could cause the APC to lose the 2023 presidential election.

In response to the Sun Newspaper’s query, “Do you think that the APC-led government has delivered on his campaign promises?” he made the remark.

Peter Agu stated it himself as follows: “While those around President Buhari do not fully inform him of the situation, he has good intentions for Nigerians. Why, for instance, would the CBN governor let the freshly redesigned Naira notes to remain in short supply just weeks before the general election? What it really means is that they want the APC’s presidential candidate to lose. Because APC wants to remain in power on February 25, this is crucial.”

Content created and supplied by: Daveadex (via 50minds

News )

