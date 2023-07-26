NEWS

Emefiele: ‘ Act fast to curb excesses of DSS ‘- Former Ekiti State governor, Fayose urges Tinubu

Photo File: Fayose

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Ayodele Fayose has summoned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to take a drastic step as regards the misbehavior exhibited by some officials of the Department of State Services (DSS).

According to DAILY POST NEWS, he disclosed this of recent while expressing displeasure over the incident that happened between some DSS officials and their counterpart from the Nigeria Correctional Services during the trial of Former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Mr. Godwin Emefiele.

In summary, Fayose said: ” The DSS act of lawlessness at the Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos should be condemned by all lovers of democracy and rule of law in the country. The actions of the DSS is no doubt bringing a negative image to the government and I’m sure that President Tinubu will act swiftly to curb their excesses so that they do not give his government a bad name just as they did to the immediate past government. This is a function of failed leadership in the DSS. It is time for the President to act. The DSS men that participated in the show of shame should be promptly brought to book. Moreso, that it happened within the sacred premises of the court “.

