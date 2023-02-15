Embattled Nnamani Restates Support For Tinubu, Drags PDP, Ayu To Court

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Embattled Nnamani has restated his support for Bola Tinubu Presidency as he has dragged PDP and Ayu to court for suspending him from the party.

NewsOnline reports that the embattled former governor of Enugu State, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani (PDP-Enugu East), has dragged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, to court over the disciplinary actions taken against him for alleged anti-party activities.

Recall that the PDP had, on February 10, 2023, expelled Nnamani alongside some other key party members for anti-party activities.

Nnamani had declared support for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, which led to his suspension and subsequent expulsion from the PDP.

The former governor had said he could not back another northerner to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, who has spent eight years.

According to The PUNCH in a report monitored by NewsOnline Nigeria, Nnamani filed the suit challenging his expulsion before the Federal High Court in Abuja on February 7, 2023, a few days before his removal from the party.

Those listed as defendants in Nnamani’s suit are the Independent National Electoral Commission, the National Chairman of the PDP, Iyorchia Ayu, and Samuel Anyanwu on behalf of the National Working Committee members of the PDP.

Nnamani is asking the court to determine whether it was proper for the party to take disciplinary actions against him without giving him a fair hearing.

Despite the case he instituted in court and his expulsion, Nnamani, in a statement on Tuesday, commended Tinubu for improving the health sector significantly in Lagos State when he was governor between 1999 and 2007.

According to him, Tinubu remains the best candidate to lead Nigeria based on his performance as Lagos Governor.

He said, “It is to Tinubu’s credit that HIV/AIDS prevalence in Lagos State decreased from 6.7 percent to 3.5per cent between 1999 and 2007 while more than 2,000 women received prevention of mother to child transmission in 10 PMTCT centres set up to prevent the disease.”

