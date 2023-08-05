NEWS

Elevator Accident : Shehu Sani Reacts To Report That Dr Diaso Died Because No Blood To Treat Her

The former federal lawmaker representing Kaduna Central in the red chamber of the national assembly Senator Shehu Sani has reacted after an independent newspaper reported that the accident which claimed the life of Dr Diaso was because there was no blood to treat her.

It has earlier been reported that Vwaere Diaso, who was a female medical house officer died on Tuesday due to injuries sustained after she was trapped for more than 40 minutes in an elevator at the Island General Hospital, Odan, Lagos State, South West geopolitical zone of Nigeria.

Reacting to the development, Senator Shehu Sani said; “I read a report in the Independent paper that the Elevator Accident which claimed the life of Dr Diaso was because there WAS NO BLOOD TO TREAT HER. It’s sad,tragic and unfortunate.”

The recent post by Senator Shehu Sani on his verified Twitter page has generated a lot of reactions from his fans and numerous followers on the social media platform.

Source – Senator Shehu Sani Verified Twitter Page

