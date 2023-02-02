Elements In The Villa May Be Working For Atiku, I Knew Since Christmas What They Were Plotting- Fani Kayode

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The director new media of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu presidential campaign Council, Femi Fani Kayode, has said that the elements in the Aso Villa may be working for the PDP. He said this during a political chat on Channels Television a couple of ours ago.

Fani Kayode speculated that the saboteurs were working for Atiku Abubakar because he is not a strong candidate. He went on to say that he knew since Christmas what the ‘elements’ were plotting to achieve. According to him, the new Naira policy which the elements introduced to stop Tinubu is also calculated against Nigerians.

He said, “their agenda is not to do the best for Nigeria, APC, Tinubu or Buhari. I’m saying that some of them may be working for Atiku because he’s not a strong candidate but that’s not the major issue. I think they’re just doing this to create chaos for everybody in this country and I must tell you that I don’t like the policy of the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria. I knew as far back as Christmas that this is what they’re plotting. Imagine what will happen if in a week’s time people still can’t get cash from the bank.”

https://twitter.com/realFFK/status/1621082461336907776?t=kEkQ0EJUyfDykEoz40Hxqw&s=19

