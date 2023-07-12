Electricity supply has improved because Tinubu is on the seat- Hon Kolawole Taiwo

A former member of the House of Representatives, Hon Kolawole Taiwo has noted that there has been improvement in electricity supply since President Bola Ahmed Tinubu assumed office. He said this on Control TV as he praised some of the decisions taken by the President.

He said, “Somebody was comparing our lives in the 1980’s to our lives in 2023. And we saw that most of the things we were consuming then were produced in Nigeria. Therefore the currency of Nigeria was so strong. But now most of the things we are consuming are from overseas. Therefore we need to produce more, we need to do so many things that enhance our production capacity.

One of the things that is hindering production, naturally have started taking shape because of the person on the seat. You know like before that we will not have electricity for three or four days, now it’s not like that.

Now sometimes we will have electricity for even 10 hours or 16 hours in a day. Which is what we are talking about. And now you will ask yourself, why are we having that? What is the difference?

The difference is the showman on the seat, the super power that is there, that will not look at your face. If you do it wrong he will just punish you.

If he can say the Central Bank Governor is not doing it right, he should be suspended, then those electricity distribution companies (Discos) will now know that they have somebody that can terminate their contracts. “

