Electricity distribution company gives details of how new tenant can know if meter has unpaid debts

Following incessant complaints from new tenants who move into apartments and are faced with huge unpaid electricity debts in Lagos State, an electricity distribution company on Thursday gave details of how a new tenant can know if the meter in the apartment has unpaid debts.

The Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company, the company that serves the electricity needs of mostly the mainland parts of Lagos State, disclosed on its Twitter handle that it is now very easy for new tenants who are moving to apartments to know whether there are debts on the meters in the said apartments.

(Caption): Prepaid meters.

Many landlords in the state are in the habit of not informing new tenants about the status of the meters in their houses and after the tenants have moved in, they are faced with huge electricity debts unpaid by the previous occupants of the apartments.

The has led to frictions between landlords are tenants as some of the new tenants are faced with debts, sometimes running into thousands of naira.

However, the Ikeja Electric told potential new tenants that before they move into the new apartments, they should get a web application, sign up and use the account details on the meter to check and everything will be revealed to the new tenants.

Below is the screenshot of the tweet by the distribution company on the issue:

